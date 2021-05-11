Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.650-5.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.630. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.04 billion-$6.37 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.04 billion.Herbalife Nutrition also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 1.220-1.370 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $60.50.

Shares of HLF traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $50.26. 4,881 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,078,265. Herbalife Nutrition has a fifty-two week low of $37.43 and a fifty-two week high of $59.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.08.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 6.64% and a negative return on equity of 103.36%. Herbalife Nutrition’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Herbalife Nutrition will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Robert Levy sold 11,128 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.46, for a total value of $617,158.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 570,774 shares in the company, valued at $31,655,126.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President John Desimone sold 6,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $364,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 64,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,825,796. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,991 shares of company stock valued at $2,984,722 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Herbalife Nutrition Company Profile

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition. It offers weight management products, including meal replacement products, protein shakes, drink mixes, weight loss enhancers, and healthy snacks; targeted nutrition products, which include functional beverages, and dietary and nutritional supplements that contain herbs, vitamins, minerals, and other natural ingredients; outer nutrition products, such as facial skin, body, and hair care products; and energy, sports, and fitness products comprising N-R-G tea and energy drink products.

