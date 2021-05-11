B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management Trims Stock Position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management lowered its holdings in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,815 shares during the quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF were worth $2,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARKF. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 467.0% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 82.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA ARKF traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.63. 37,863 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,879,070. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a 1 year low of $25.18 and a 1 year high of $64.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.33 and a 200 day moving average of $51.10.

