B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management Has $3.27 Million Stock Position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management trimmed its stake in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 2.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 62,738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,454 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in WestRock were worth $3,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WestRock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of WestRock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 108.2% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 71.2% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WestRock stock traded up $0.51 on Tuesday, hitting $60.19. 9,827 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,187,598. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 1.38. WestRock has a one year low of $23.22 and a one year high of $60.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $4.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. WestRock had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that WestRock will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. WestRock’s payout ratio is presently 20.10%.

In related news, insider Jeffrey Wayne Chalovich sold 19,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total value of $1,004,108.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 123,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,336,843.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on WRK shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on WestRock from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on WestRock from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on WestRock from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on WestRock from $58.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on WestRock from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. WestRock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.42.

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

