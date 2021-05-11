Benson Investment Management Company Inc. Reduces Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Benson Investment Management Company Inc. lessened its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,079 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM comprises 2.5% of Benson Investment Management Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Benson Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $4,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 223.2% during the fourth quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded down $3.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $125.75. 308,254 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,519,441. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $136.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.95. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $74.37 and a 1-year high of $167.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.62 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 90.74%. QUALCOMM’s quarterly revenue was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.84%.

QCOM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cascend Securities raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective (down previously from $175.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.65.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

