Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) Shares Gap Down to $10.21

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.21, but opened at $9.33. Canaan shares last traded at $9.95, with a volume of 39,751 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 4.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.91.

Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.86 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CAN. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Canaan during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in Canaan in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Harbor Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canaan during the first quarter worth $207,000. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new position in Canaan in the first quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Canaan during the first quarter worth about $263,000. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canaan Company Profile (NASDAQ:CAN)

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final system products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly of system products; and supply chain and distribution of system products.

