Comparing Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) & Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) and Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and Cirrus Logic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing 37.94% 28.73% 20.16% Cirrus Logic 12.57% 14.92% 11.51%

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and Cirrus Logic, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing 2 1 5 0 2.38 Cirrus Logic 0 3 8 0 2.73

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has a consensus target price of $106.75, suggesting a potential downside of 4.95%. Cirrus Logic has a consensus target price of $101.11, suggesting a potential upside of 35.05%. Given Cirrus Logic’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Cirrus Logic is more favorable than Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

18.3% of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.2% of Cirrus Logic shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Cirrus Logic shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and Cirrus Logic’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing $34.63 billion 16.31 $11.83 billion $3.39 32.14 Cirrus Logic $1.28 billion 3.29 $159.50 million N/A N/A

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has higher revenue and earnings than Cirrus Logic.

Risk and Volatility

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cirrus Logic has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing beats Cirrus Logic on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in HsinChu, Taiwan.

About Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic, Inc., a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features. The company provides its portable products for use in smartphones, tablets, digital headsets; and wearables. It also offers non-portable and other products comprising codecs, ADCs, DACs, digital interfaces, and amplifiers for use in laptops, home theater systems, and musical instruments; satellite radio systems; and high-precision industrial and energy-related applications, including digital utility meters, power supplies, energy control, energy measurement, and energy exploration applications. The company markets and sells its products through direct sales force, external sales representatives, and distributors. Cirrus Logic, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas

