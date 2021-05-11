Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Shares Gap Down to $47.33

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $47.33, but opened at $43.47. Celsius shares last traded at $46.69, with a volume of 18,547 shares changing hands.
CELH has been the topic of several analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Celsius from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Celsius in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Celsius presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.83.
The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 666.38 and a beta of 2.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.86.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Celsius by 98.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,643,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,098,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307,257 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Celsius by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,193,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,059,000 after acquiring an additional 137,090 shares in the last quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Celsius by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 603,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,359,000 after purchasing an additional 130,906 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Celsius by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 580,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,202,000 after buying an additional 34,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Celsius by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 560,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,183,000 after acquiring an additional 33,333 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.97% of the company’s stock.
About Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH)
Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, green tea/grapefruit melon, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.
