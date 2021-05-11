Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Shares Gap Down to $47.33

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $47.33, but opened at $43.47. Celsius shares last traded at $46.69, with a volume of 18,547 shares changing hands.

CELH has been the topic of several analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Celsius from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Celsius in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Celsius presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.83.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 666.38 and a beta of 2.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.86.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $35.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.63 million. Celsius had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The company’s revenue was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Celsius by 98.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,643,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,098,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307,257 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Celsius by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,193,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,059,000 after acquiring an additional 137,090 shares in the last quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Celsius by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 603,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,359,000 after purchasing an additional 130,906 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Celsius by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 580,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,202,000 after buying an additional 34,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Celsius by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 560,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,183,000 after acquiring an additional 33,333 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

About Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH)

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, green tea/grapefruit melon, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.

