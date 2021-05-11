JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) Shares Gap Down to $30.66

Shares of JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $30.66, but opened at $28.21. JELD-WEN shares last traded at $26.95, with a volume of 15,955 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on JELD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JELD-WEN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley upped their price objective on JELD-WEN from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on JELD-WEN from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.45.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 48.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.07 and its 200 day moving average is $26.68.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 1.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Daniel J. Castillo sold 1,333 shares of JELD-WEN stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total transaction of $40,296.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 160,048 shares in the company, valued at $4,838,251.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in JELD-WEN in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 1,021.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 7,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of JELD-WEN in the 1st quarter worth $143,000. Institutional investors own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

JELD-WEN Company Profile (NYSE:JELD)

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

