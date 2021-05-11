Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 7,680 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 95,039 shares.The stock last traded at $51.90 and had previously closed at $50.80.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EVA. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Enviva Partners from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Enviva Partners from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Enviva Partners from $43.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Enviva Partners from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enviva Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Enviva Partners currently has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and an average price target of $57.40.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -273.16 and a beta of 1.04.

Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The energy company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. Enviva Partners had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 16.21%. Equities research analysts expect that Enviva Partners, LP will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.785 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This is an increase from Enviva Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.10%. Enviva Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 520.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enviva Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Enviva Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Enviva Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Marathon Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Enviva Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Enviva Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

About Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA)

Enviva Partners, LP produces and sells utility-grade wood pellets. The company's products are used as a substitute for coal in power generation, and combined heat and power plants. It serves power generators in the United Kingdom, Europe, and Japan. Enviva Partners GP, LLC operates as the general partner of the company.

