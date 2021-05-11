Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 5,048 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 126,519 shares.The stock last traded at $15.00 and had previously closed at $15.39.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GDYN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Grid Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Cowen upped their price objective on Grid Dynamics from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Grid Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Grid Dynamics from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price target on Grid Dynamics from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Grid Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.77.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. On average, research analysts expect that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Grid Dynamics news, SVP Vadim Kozyrkov sold 3,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total transaction of $52,208.15. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 234,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,173,057.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Stan Klimoff sold 9,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $141,778.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 220,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,425,174.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,062 shares of company stock worth $294,933 over the last quarter. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirador Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth about $1,469,000. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in Grid Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Grid Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,370,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Grid Dynamics by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 299,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,770,000 after buying an additional 35,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 213.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 52,262 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.89% of the company’s stock.

About Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN)

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-level digital transformation services for Fortune 1000 corporations in the United States, and Central and Eastern European countries. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

