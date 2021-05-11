Brokerages Set Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) PT at $24.21

Shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.21.

RKT has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Rocket Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Companies in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective (down from $27.00) on shares of Rocket Companies in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rocket Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,418,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 277.0% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 74,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 54,810 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 55,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 9,782 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,266,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 37,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RKT traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.74. The stock had a trading volume of 155,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,487,281. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 28.59 and a quick ratio of 28.59. Rocket Companies has a twelve month low of $17.23 and a twelve month high of $43.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.60.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. Research analysts predict that Rocket Companies will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th.

About Rocket Companies

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and eCommerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to national car rental and online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

