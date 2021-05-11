Monero (XMR) Price Hits $437.16 on Exchanges

Monero (CURRENCY:XMR) traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 11th. One Monero coin can now be purchased for approximately $437.16 or 0.00784348 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Monero has traded 10.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Monero has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion and approximately $680.81 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003658 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001913 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 382.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000010 BTC.

MoneroV (XMV) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000458 BTC.

About Monero

Monero (CRYPTO:XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 17,907,057 coins. The official website for Monero is ww.getmonero.org . Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org . Monero’s official Twitter account is @monerocurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Monero is /r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ring Signature The Basics In cryptography, a ring signature is a type of digital signature that can be performed by any member of a group of users that each have keys. Therefore, a message signed with a ring signature is endorsed by someone in a particular group of people. One of the security properties of a ring signature is that it should be computationally infeasible to determine which of the group members' keys was used to produce the signature. For instance, a ring signature could be used to provide an anonymous signature from “a high-ranking White House official”, without revealing which official signed the message. Ring signatures are right for this application because the anonymity of a ring signature cannot be revoked, and because the group for a ring signature can be improvised (requires no prior setup). Application to Monero A ring signature makes use of your account keys and a number of public keys (also known as outputs) pulled from the blockchain using a triangular distribution method. Over the course of time, past outputs could be used multiple times to form possible signer participants. In a “ring” of possible signers, all ring members are equal and valid. There is no way an outside observer can tell which of the possible signers in a signature group belongs to your account. So, ring signatures ensure that transaction outputs are untraceable. Moreover, there are no fungibility issues with Monero given that every transaction output has plausible deniability (e.g. the network can not tell which outputs are spent or unspent). To read how Monero gives you privacy by default (unlinkability), see stealth addresses. “

Buying and Selling Monero

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

