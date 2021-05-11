Terra Virtua Kolect (TVK) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $13.58 Million

Terra Virtua Kolect (CURRENCY:TVK) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 11th. One Terra Virtua Kolect coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.43 or 0.00000764 BTC on popular exchanges. Terra Virtua Kolect has a total market capitalization of $93.36 million and $13.58 million worth of Terra Virtua Kolect was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Terra Virtua Kolect has traded 13.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.46 or 0.00083366 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.71 or 0.00019210 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001794 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.36 or 0.00059856 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.29 or 0.00065115 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.57 or 0.00106874 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $439.44 or 0.00788444 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Terra Virtua Kolect Profile

Terra Virtua Kolect is a coin. It launched on December 7th, 2020. Terra Virtua Kolect’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 219,201,959 coins. The official message board for Terra Virtua Kolect is medium.com/terravirtua/introducing-terra-virtua-tokenomics-aeb8a86f9dd7 . Terra Virtua Kolect’s official Twitter account is @terra_virtua and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Terra Virtua Kolect is terravirtua.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra Virtua Kolect is an immersive collectible platform across Mobile, AR and VR with unique social, gaming and creative experiences, enabled by blockchain. Terra Virtua's approach to collectibles is to engage users in new and unique ways. Using gamification, it moves from just collecting for the sake of completion to engaging users through competing and creating new experiences. “

Buying and Selling Terra Virtua Kolect

