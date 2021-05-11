Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.33.

KRT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial began coverage on Karat Packaging in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Tigress Financial started coverage on shares of Karat Packaging in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Karat Packaging in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Karat Packaging in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Karat Packaging in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of KRT stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $18.07. The stock had a trading volume of 8 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,183. Karat Packaging has a 12 month low of $16.68 and a 12 month high of $20.00.

Karat Packaging Inc manufactures and distributes single-use disposable products in plastic, paper, biopolymer-based and other compostable forms primarily used in restaurants and foodservice areas. It offers food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, and straws under the Karat and Karat Earth names.

