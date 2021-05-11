Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $87.33.

POWI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $70.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

In related news, Director William George sold 6,400 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $588,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,470 shares in the company, valued at $779,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 2,724 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.67, for a total value of $255,157.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 80,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,562,634.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,530 shares of company stock valued at $4,198,531 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in POWI. Norges Bank bought a new position in Power Integrations in the fourth quarter worth about $64,984,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Power Integrations by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,970,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $812,403,000 after purchasing an additional 391,459 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Power Integrations in the fourth quarter worth about $28,651,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Power Integrations by 67.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 631,305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,679,000 after purchasing an additional 255,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Power Integrations in the fourth quarter worth about $16,288,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:POWI traded down $2.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.12. The stock had a trading volume of 3,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,822. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.57. Power Integrations has a 1 year low of $48.86 and a 1 year high of $99.05. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.19 and a beta of 0.98.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.20. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 44.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Power Integrations will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.43%.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and other consumer and industrial applications.

