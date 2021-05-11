Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $110.28, but opened at $112.96. Everbridge shares last traded at $111.00, with a volume of 5,808 shares.
The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.29. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 18.82% and a negative net margin of 32.43%. The firm had revenue of $82.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year.
EVBG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Everbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Northland Securities upped their price objective on Everbridge from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Everbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Everbridge from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Everbridge has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.30.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVBG. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Everbridge by 0.9% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 62,484 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,859,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Everbridge by 12.6% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $981,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Everbridge by 83.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in Everbridge in the fourth quarter worth about $745,000. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning grew its stake in Everbridge by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 40,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,963,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter.
The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.14 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $128.69 and a 200 day moving average of $134.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.
About Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG)
Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.
