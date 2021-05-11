Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $110.28, but opened at $112.96. Everbridge shares last traded at $111.00, with a volume of 5,808 shares.

The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.29. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 18.82% and a negative net margin of 32.43%. The firm had revenue of $82.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

EVBG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Everbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Northland Securities upped their price objective on Everbridge from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Everbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Everbridge from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Everbridge has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.30.

In other Everbridge news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 5,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.46, for a total value of $956,983.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,089.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVBG. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Everbridge by 0.9% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 62,484 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,859,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Everbridge by 12.6% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $981,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Everbridge by 83.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in Everbridge in the fourth quarter worth about $745,000. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning grew its stake in Everbridge by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 40,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,963,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.14 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $128.69 and a 200 day moving average of $134.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

About Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

