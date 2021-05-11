McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Acquired by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 28.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,799 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 842 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in McKesson were worth $741,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MCK. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at about $318,658,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,201,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,560,000 after buying an additional 1,563,696 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,343,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in McKesson by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 935,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,636,000 after purchasing an additional 331,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFM Health Sciences LP purchased a new position in McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,739,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen increased their price target on McKesson from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Mizuho raised their price target on McKesson from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on McKesson from $219.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on McKesson from $231.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on McKesson from $192.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. McKesson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.43.

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,511 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total transaction of $1,054,860.51. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,501 shares in the company, valued at $4,689,736.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,510 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.38, for a total transaction of $1,010,423.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,492,810. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE MCK opened at $202.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $125.65 and a 1-year high of $204.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $192.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.39.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.03. McKesson had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 45.52%. The business had revenue of $59.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.27 EPS. McKesson’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 16.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 31st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.24%.

McKesson declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 2nd that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

