LSV Asset Management Buys 61,300 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 12.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 565,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61,300 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $32,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.0% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 43,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,488,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 19.9% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 7,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.8% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,046,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,655,000 after buying an additional 74,629 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Exeter Financial LLC boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 4.8% during the first quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 19,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 43,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total transaction of $2,421,589.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 215,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,916,152.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer L. Weber purchased 5,095 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.40 per share, with a total value of $297,548.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 69,301 shares in the company, valued at $4,047,178.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ADM opened at $67.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.90 and a beta of 0.85. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1-year low of $33.01 and a 1-year high of $68.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.06.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.39. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 2.53%. The company had revenue of $18.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 45.68%.

ADM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $53.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Archer-Daniels-Midland has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.38.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Recommended Story: Put Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.