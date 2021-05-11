Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Bought by JNBA Financial Advisors

JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,891 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $4,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 175,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,628,000 after acquiring an additional 9,932 shares during the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10.0% in the first quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 104,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,358,000 after acquiring an additional 9,540 shares during the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 18.9% in the first quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 4,002 shares during the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 154.2% in the first quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 20,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 12,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spinnaker Trust raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 80,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,881,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEU traded down $0.94 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.32. The company had a trading volume of 108,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,911,003. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.24. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $41.97 and a twelve month high of $63.91.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

