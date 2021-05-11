JNBA Financial Advisors Grows Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 24.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,149 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,180 shares during the quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in Oracle were worth $782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DeDora Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 9,174 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Oracle by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,249 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in shares of Oracle by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,323 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 4,948 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of Oracle by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 26,743 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.31, for a total transaction of $76,256,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,218,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,114,835.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total value of $112,042,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,140,132,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,244,792,210.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,308,000 shares of company stock valued at $530,812,810 in the last quarter. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ORCL stock traded down $2.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $77.99. 272,992 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,740,394. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.03. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $50.86 and a one year high of $80.72. The company has a market cap of $224.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. Oracle had a return on equity of 101.26% and a net margin of 26.34%. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th were given a $0.32 dividend. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.99%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Oracle from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Oracle in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “in-line” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Oracle from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.81.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

