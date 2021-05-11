Calton & Associates Inc. Increases Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 38,423 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 3.0% of Calton & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $15,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IVV. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,644,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,990,000 after buying an additional 9,703 shares in the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,874,000 after buying an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,642,000 after buying an additional 2,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Access Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 109.8% during the 4th quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,980,000 after buying an additional 5,547 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $5.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $413.66. 362,710 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,429,299. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $275.00 and a 12 month high of $424.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $410.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $382.74.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: What is a blue-chip stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.