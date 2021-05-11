Calton & Associates Inc. Trims Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Calton & Associates Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 5.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 58,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,357 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 97.4% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000.

NYSEARCA VEA traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $51.08. 168,067 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,738,783. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $34.12 and a 12-month high of $52.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.49 and a 200 day moving average of $47.78.

