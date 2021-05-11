Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.24 EPS

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.24), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.86) EPS.

Shares of SPCE stock opened at $17.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of -13.70 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.21. Virgin Galactic has a one year low of $14.21 and a one year high of $62.80.

In other news, Director Chamath Palihapitiya sold 3,100,000 shares of Virgin Galactic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total value of $109,368,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,910,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,235,101.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Virgin Investments Ltd sold 1,484,000 shares of Virgin Galactic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.86, for a total value of $39,860,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,484,000 shares of company stock valued at $200,490,240 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SPCE shares. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Virgin Galactic in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Virgin Galactic from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Virgin Galactic from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Virgin Galactic from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.85.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

