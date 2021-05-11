CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ:CMCT) Issues Earnings Results

CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ:CMCT) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CIM Commercial Trust had a negative net margin of 14.14% and a negative return on equity of 15.34%.

CIM Commercial Trust stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.80. 337 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,640. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.88, a quick ratio of 5.95 and a current ratio of 5.95. CIM Commercial Trust has a 12 month low of $7.76 and a 12 month high of $17.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.10. The company has a market cap of $160.13 million, a PE ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 0.84.

Get CIM Commercial Trust alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. CIM Commercial Trust’s payout ratio is presently -60.00%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CMCT shares. TheStreet raised shares of CIM Commercial Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CIM Commercial Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd.

About CIM Commercial Trust

CIM Commercial is a real estate investment trust that primarily acquires, owns, and operates Class A and creative office assets in vibrant and improving metropolitan communities throughout the United States (including improving and developing such assets). Its properties are primarily located in Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area.

Featured Article: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for CIM Commercial Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIM Commercial Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.