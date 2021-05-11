STM Group Plc (LON:STM) Raises Dividend to GBX 0.85 Per Share

STM Group Plc (LON:STM) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.85 ($0.01) per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This is an increase from STM Group’s previous dividend of $0.55. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON:STM traded down GBX 0.97 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 30.53 ($0.40). The company had a trading volume of 182,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,732. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 30.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 29.82. STM Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 25 ($0.33) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 42 ($0.55). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.66, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market cap of £18.14 million and a P/E ratio of 14.32.

Get STM Group alerts:

STM Group Company Profile

STM Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Gibraltar, Malta, Jersey, Spain, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Corporate Trustee Services, Pensions, Life Assurance, and Other Services. The company offers retirement, estate and succession planning, and wealth structuring services.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for STM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.