STM Group Plc (LON:STM) Raises Dividend to GBX 0.85 Per Share

STM Group Plc (LON:STM) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.85 ($0.01) per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This is an increase from STM Group’s previous dividend of $0.55. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON:STM traded down GBX 0.97 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 30.53 ($0.40). The company had a trading volume of 182,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,732. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 30.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 29.82. STM Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 25 ($0.33) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 42 ($0.55). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.66, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market cap of £18.14 million and a P/E ratio of 14.32.

STM Group Company Profile

STM Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Gibraltar, Malta, Jersey, Spain, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Corporate Trustee Services, Pensions, Life Assurance, and Other Services. The company offers retirement, estate and succession planning, and wealth structuring services.

Dividend History for STM Group (LON:STM)

