Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Lloyds Banking Group (LLOY)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Lloyds Banking Group (LON: LLOY) in the last few weeks:

5/4/2021 – Lloyds Banking Group had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 42 ($0.55) to GBX 51 ($0.67). They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/29/2021 – Lloyds Banking Group had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a GBX 48 ($0.63) price target on the stock.

4/29/2021 – Lloyds Banking Group had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 38 ($0.50) to GBX 48 ($0.63). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/28/2021 – Lloyds Banking Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

4/23/2021 – Lloyds Banking Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a GBX 55 ($0.72) price target on the stock.

4/19/2021 – Lloyds Banking Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

4/12/2021 – Lloyds Banking Group was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a “buy” rating. They now have a GBX 50 ($0.65) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 39 ($0.51).

3/22/2021 – Lloyds Banking Group was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to an “overweight” rating. They now have a GBX 51 ($0.67) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 42 ($0.55).

Shares of LON:LLOY traded down GBX 0.69 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 47.16 ($0.62). 114,795,975 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 193,918,953. The firm has a market cap of £33.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.47. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 23.59 ($0.31) and a 52-week high of GBX 48 ($0.63). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 43.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 37.88.

Get Lloyds Banking Group plc alerts:

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.57 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.45%.

In other Lloyds Banking Group news, insider William Chalmers sold 528,826 shares of Lloyds Banking Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 40 ($0.52), for a total transaction of £211,530.40 ($276,365.82). Also, insider Antonio Horta-Osorio acquired 329,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 42 ($0.55) per share, for a total transaction of £138,590.34 ($181,069.17). Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 829,912 shares of company stock worth $36,355,419.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, credit cards, and other financial services to personal and small business customers.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.