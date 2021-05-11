Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) Shares Gap Up to $56.76

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $56.76, but opened at $58.15. Oak Street Health shares last traded at $52.17, with a volume of 8,300 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on OSH shares. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Oak Street Health from $59.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oak Street Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Oak Street Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.54.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.78 and a 200 day moving average of $55.59.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $296.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.40 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director General Atlantic Llc sold 7,429,453 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total value of $402,527,763.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Guenthner sold 5,902 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.78, for a total value of $323,311.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 549,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,124,617.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,843,421 shares of company stock valued at $427,596,132 over the last quarter. 5.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in shares of Oak Street Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,140,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Oak Street Health by 960.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 177,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,613,000 after purchasing an additional 160,451 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in Oak Street Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $278,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in Oak Street Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $375,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Oak Street Health by 262.7% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 37,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 27,040 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

About Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH)

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

