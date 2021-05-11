Loveless Wealth Management LLC Has $854,000 Stock Position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Loveless Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,686,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,548,077,000 after purchasing an additional 831,418 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Roku by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,400,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,125,091,000 after buying an additional 133,842 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Roku by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,132,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,141,000 after buying an additional 649,128 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Roku by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,801,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,226,000 after buying an additional 189,130 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Roku by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,454,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,879,000 after buying an additional 214,951 shares during the period. 64.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Roku alerts:

Several analysts have commented on ROKU shares. Wedbush upgraded shares of Roku from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Roku from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Pivotal Research lowered their price objective on shares of Roku from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Roku from $300.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of Roku from $275.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $405.59.

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.50, for a total value of $15,142,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,412,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Steve Louden sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.23, for a total value of $23,661,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,661,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 265,515 shares of company stock valued at $104,920,425. 22.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Roku stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $302.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,450,646. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $344.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $344.27. The firm has a market cap of $38.78 billion, a PE ratio of -358.82 and a beta of 1.95. Roku, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.19 and a 52 week high of $486.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.67. The company had revenue of $574.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.95 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 6.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.15%. Roku’s quarterly revenue was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.45) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

About Roku

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. The company operates in two segment, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others.

See Also: LIBOR

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU).

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.