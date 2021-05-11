Loveless Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Loveless Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,717 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 253 shares during the period. Square accounts for about 1.3% of Loveless Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Loveless Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $1,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SQ. Phoenix Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Square by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 7,972 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Square by 53.4% in the 4th quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after buying an additional 2,314 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Square by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 308,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,066,000 after buying an additional 14,577 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Square by 68.5% in the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Square by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 69,927 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,219,000 after buying an additional 8,885 shares during the last quarter. 64.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Square alerts:

In related news, Director Mary G. Meeker sold 8,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.19, for a total value of $2,069,723.33. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 400,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,920,133.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total transaction of $1,238,512.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 152,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,771,392. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,264,264 shares of company stock valued at $303,249,795. 21.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:SQ traded down $4.98 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $211.45. 96,677 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,556,948. The company has a market capitalization of $96.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 343.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. Square, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.82 and a 12 month high of $283.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $239.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $224.60.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. Square had a net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 266.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Square from $300.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Square from $216.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Square from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Square from $255.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $266.00 target price on shares of Square in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.80.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Read More: What is a put option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.