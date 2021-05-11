Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Shares Bought by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,880 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Twilio were worth $5,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. WMS Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Twilio by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Twilio by 2.8% during the first quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 584 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Twilio by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 908 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Twilio alerts:

In other Twilio news, insider Chee Chew sold 1,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.95, for a total value of $379,720.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.60, for a total transaction of $21,364,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 202,884 shares of company stock valued at $79,360,605. Company insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

TWLO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Twilio from $340.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Twilio from $360.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Twilio in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Twilio from $385.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Twilio from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $386.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $451.50.

Shares of TWLO stock opened at $278.03 on Tuesday. Twilio Inc. has a 1 year low of $177.13 and a 1 year high of $457.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 10.94 and a current ratio of 10.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $356.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $351.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.40 billion, a PE ratio of -103.77 and a beta of 1.51.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.63. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 26.01%. Equities research analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Twilio Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

Featured Story: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.