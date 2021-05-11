Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Shares Sold by Hanson & Doremus Investment Management

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management trimmed its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) by 46.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,931 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,032 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Lumen Technologies by 114.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,433,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,174,000 after buying an additional 1,296,573 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $303,000. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $173,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $285,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

In other Lumen Technologies news, Director Virginia Boulet sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total value of $92,430.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 76,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,088,242.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LUMN opened at $14.29 on Tuesday. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.51 and a 12-month high of $16.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. Lumen Technologies had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 12.10%. Research analysts anticipate that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.76%.

LUMN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered Lumen Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Lumen Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lumen Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.22.

Lumen Technologies Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated services and solutions under CenturyLink name to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

