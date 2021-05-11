iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Stock Position Increased by 55I LLC

55I LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 80.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,345 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,607 shares during the quarter. 55I LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $2,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IJH. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3,775.0% in the 4th quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period.

Shares of IJH stock opened at $273.17 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $267.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $241.38. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1-year low of $148.98 and a 1-year high of $277.63.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

