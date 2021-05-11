Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Acquires 864,359 Shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) by 34.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,397,550 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 864,359 shares during the quarter. Apartment Income REIT makes up about 1.1% of Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Apartment Income REIT were worth $145,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 1.7% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 55,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 51.3% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 196,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,402,000 after purchasing an additional 66,600 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 328.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 5.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 64,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after purchasing an additional 3,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Apartment Income REIT by 3,276.9% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 87,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,777,000 after purchasing an additional 84,774 shares during the last quarter.

AIRC stock opened at $44.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.19. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $35.99 and a fifty-two week high of $46.98.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.07. On average, equities analysts predict that Apartment Income REIT Corp. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%.

In related news, CFO Paul Beldin sold 7,500 shares of Apartment Income REIT stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.85, for a total transaction of $336,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 76,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,410,304.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Keith M. Kimmel sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.88, for a total transaction of $711,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,135,576.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup began coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a report on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apartment Income REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.89.

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

