Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Has $122,000 Stock Holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management cut its stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 25.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 776 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NTR. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Nutrien by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 16,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 8,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 38,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,863,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 46,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,236,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 74,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,598,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. 61.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nutrien alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Securities upped their target price on Nutrien from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Nutrien from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Atlantic Securities cut Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Nutrien from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James set a $65.00 price target on Nutrien and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.89.

Shares of Nutrien stock opened at $61.75 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.69 and its 200 day moving average is $51.42. Nutrien Ltd. has a one year low of $29.70 and a one year high of $62.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $35.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 363.24, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.90.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 0.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is 82.95%.

Nutrien Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

Featured Article: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.