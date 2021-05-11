Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) Shares Gap Up to $128.06

Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $128.06, but opened at $135.61. Aspen Technology shares last traded at $136.46, with a volume of 18,449 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $135.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on Aspen Technology from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aspen Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.83.

The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $145.62 and a 200-day moving average of $139.65.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $162.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.37 million. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 37.15% and a return on equity of 49.40%. The business’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP John Hague sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.36, for a total transaction of $83,248.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,902,630.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Aspen Technology by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,681,516 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $479,519,000 after buying an additional 87,511 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Aspen Technology by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,107,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,272,000 after buying an additional 73,237 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Aspen Technology by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,027,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,864,000 after buying an additional 217,821 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Aspen Technology by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 844,613 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,010,000 after buying an additional 124,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Aspen Technology by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 815,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,177,000 after buying an additional 10,947 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

About Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Aspen Technology, Inc engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments.

