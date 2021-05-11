Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) Hits New 52-Week Low at $6.88

Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.88 and last traded at $6.90, with a volume of 912 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.10.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Mesoblast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Mesoblast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mesoblast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.79.
The firm has a market capitalization of $891.31 million, a PE ratio of -7.83 and a beta of 3.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.25.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penbrook Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mesoblast by 1.2% in the first quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 250,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mesoblast by 17.6% in the first quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mesoblast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Mesoblast by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Mesoblast by 87.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 11,820 shares in the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Mesoblast Company Profile (NASDAQ:MESO)
Mesoblast Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes allogeneic cellular medicines. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage adult stem cells.
