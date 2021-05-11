Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) Hits New 52-Week Low at $6.88

Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.88 and last traded at $6.90, with a volume of 912 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.10.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Mesoblast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Mesoblast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mesoblast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.79.

The firm has a market capitalization of $891.31 million, a PE ratio of -7.83 and a beta of 3.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.25.

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $2.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 million. Mesoblast had a negative net margin of 591.00% and a negative return on equity of 18.69%. On average, analysts anticipate that Mesoblast Limited will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penbrook Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mesoblast by 1.2% in the first quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 250,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mesoblast by 17.6% in the first quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mesoblast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Mesoblast by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Mesoblast by 87.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 11,820 shares in the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mesoblast Company Profile (NASDAQ:MESO)

Mesoblast Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes allogeneic cellular medicines. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage adult stem cells.

