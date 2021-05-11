Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Sets New 1-Year Low at $9.32

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.32 and last traded at $9.63, with a volume of 7134 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.32.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HIMS shares. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Tigress Financial started coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Monday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Hims & Hers Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.20.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.42.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $41.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.98 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HIMS. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the 1st quarter worth about $134,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the 1st quarter worth about $183,000. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the 1st quarter worth about $198,000.

About Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available for purchase on its websites directly by customers. It provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, as well as cosmetics and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health, skincare, and hair care.

