Ferro (NYSE:FOE) Hits New 1-Year High at $21.79

Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $21.79 and last traded at $21.68, with a volume of 12395 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.58.

Several research firms have weighed in on FOE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Ferro from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ferro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st.

The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -358.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.65.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.06. Ferro had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 16.41%. The firm had revenue of $259.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.61 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ferro Co. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Peter T. Thomas sold 11,313 shares of Ferro stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total value of $175,012.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 858,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,275,085.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Mark Hugo Duesenberg sold 15,854 shares of Ferro stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.36, for a total transaction of $243,517.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 243,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,738,301.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ferro during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Ferro in the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Ferro in the 3rd quarter valued at about $128,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Ferro in the 4th quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in Ferro in the 4th quarter valued at about $146,000.

Ferro Company Profile (NYSE:FOE)

Ferro Corporation produces and markets specialty materials in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Functional Coatings and Color Solutions. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

