Kambria (KAT) One Day Trading Volume Tops $1.11 Million

Kambria (CURRENCY:KAT) traded 26.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 11th. One Kambria coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0097 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Kambria has traded up 51.7% against the U.S. dollar. Kambria has a total market cap of $21.13 million and approximately $1.11 million worth of Kambria was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,031.13 or 1.00487333 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.35 or 0.00045463 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $798.51 or 0.01432066 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $387.69 or 0.00695284 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00011164 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $216.74 or 0.00388714 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $127.47 or 0.00228604 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00011698 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 31.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002665 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00006216 BTC.

Kambria Profile

KAT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256D hashing algorithm. Kambria’s total supply is 3,100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,187,206,123 coins. The Reddit community for Kambria is /r/KambriaOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kambria’s official Twitter account is @katzcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Kambria is medium.com/kambria-network . Kambria’s official website is kambria.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Kambria is a crypto-empowered, open-source robotics and AI ecosystem. KAT is an ERC20 token that powers the Kambria ecosystem. The purpose of KAT is not only to facilitate the interactions and transactions of the key stakeholders on the platform, but also to align their incentives with the long-term success of the community. As people collaborate to grow the ecosystem, everyone will benefit through KATs. Making the incentives for the innovators/developers fair and sufficient is absolutely Kambria's top priority. “

Kambria Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kambria directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kambria should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kambria using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

