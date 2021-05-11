Neo (NEO) Price Hits $108.55 on Exchanges

Neo (CURRENCY:NEO) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 11th. One Neo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $108.55 or 0.00194679 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Neo has traded 8.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Neo has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion and $2.05 billion worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $412.49 or 0.00739768 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002572 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.15 or 0.00066633 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.29 or 0.00083014 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001794 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.65 or 0.00019107 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $137.13 or 0.00245933 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Neo Profile

Neo (NEO) is a coin. Its launch date was October 17th, 2016. Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. The Reddit community for Neo is /r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Neo’s official website is neo.org . Neo’s official Twitter account is @NEO_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NEO is an open source project driven by community. It utilizes blockchain technology and digital identities to digitize assets and automate the management of digital assets using smart contracts. Using a distributed network, it aims to create a “Smart Economy”.NEO was founded in 2014 and open sourced on GitHub in June 2015. Its MainNet was released in October 2016. Its vision of a “smart economy” was set up along with the project rebranding in 2017. NEO represents ownership of the NEO platform and allows users to buy NEO (ANC) and to vote on protocol changes on the NEO blockchain. ANS are 100% premined and issued on the NEO's genesis block. “

Neo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

