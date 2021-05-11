HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.85.

HFC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on HollyFrontier from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on HollyFrontier from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays increased their target price on HollyFrontier from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on HollyFrontier from $34.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on HollyFrontier from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

In other news, CEO Michael Jennings purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.98 per share, for a total transaction of $262,350.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,290,628.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Franklin Myers purchased 3,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.57 per share, for a total transaction of $124,356.70. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 37,535 shares in the company, valued at $1,410,189.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 9,250.0% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 748 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 229.0% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 862 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in HollyFrontier by 72.0% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 867 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HollyFrontier during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HollyFrontier in the first quarter worth $38,000. 84.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HFC traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.25. 17,608 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,264,152. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.46 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.68. HollyFrontier has a 52-week low of $16.81 and a 52-week high of $42.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.67 and its 200-day moving average is $30.16.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. HollyFrontier had a positive return on equity of 0.93% and a negative net margin of 3.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that HollyFrontier will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. HollyFrontier’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

HollyFrontier Company Profile

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

