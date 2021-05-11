IQVIA Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:IQV)

IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 3,437 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 551% compared to the average daily volume of 528 call options.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on IQV shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $179.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $225.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $200.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of IQVIA from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.18.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kings Point Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 35,547 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,369,000 after acquiring an additional 4,459 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in IQVIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,977,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,772 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. First American Trust FSB lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 28,882 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,578,000 after purchasing an additional 6,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Investment Management bought a new position in IQVIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $850,000. 87.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE IQV traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $231.80. The company had a trading volume of 6,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 945,205. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market cap of $44.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 254.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.68. IQVIA has a fifty-two week low of $128.52 and a fifty-two week high of $237.47.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that IQVIA will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

