Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) Position Reduced by Stableford Capital II LLC

Stableford Capital II LLC decreased its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 230,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,580 shares during the quarter. Retail Opportunity Investments accounts for 1.8% of Stableford Capital II LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Stableford Capital II LLC’s holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments were worth $3,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 266,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 0.5% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 180,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after buying an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the fourth quarter valued at $522,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,363,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,641,000 after buying an additional 109,174 shares in the last quarter. 91.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ROIC traded down $0.34 on Tuesday, reaching $17.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,052,536. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 61.14 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.73. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a 52 week low of $7.49 and a 52 week high of $18.26. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.18). Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 2.61%. Analysts anticipate that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio is 40.00%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $11.75 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.64.

In other Retail Opportunity Investments news, Director Eric S. Zorn sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total transaction of $523,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,246,174.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Retail Opportunity Investments Company Profile

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

