Stableford Capital II LLC Sells 751 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Stableford Capital II LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 751 shares during the period. Stableford Capital II LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VB. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $346,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 24,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,784,000 after purchasing an additional 3,830 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 20,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,037,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 11,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,078 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VB traded down $2.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $217.79. 1,429 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 828,593. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $218.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $201.96. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $121.00 and a 12 month high of $227.82.

