Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Posts Earnings Results

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($2.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($1.78), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ ZLAB traded down $1.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $148.17. 4,963 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 491,229. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.32 and a beta of 0.95. Zai Lab has a 12-month low of $62.89 and a 12-month high of $193.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $148.84 and a 200-day moving average of $137.62.

Get Zai Lab alerts:

ZLAB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Zai Lab from $183.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Zai Lab from $130.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Zai Lab from $165.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Zai Lab from $205.73 to $211.23 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zai Lab presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.71.

In other news, Director Kai-Xian Chen sold 4,302 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.53, for a total value of $613,164.06. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,515,074.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Ying Du sold 62,164 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.57, for a total transaction of $10,043,837.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 889,331 shares in the company, valued at $143,689,209.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 166,186 shares of company stock worth $24,294,392.

About Zai Lab

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, licenses, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat oncology, autoimmune, and infectious diseases in China. The company offers ZEJULA for the treatment of breast cancer and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and Optune, a cancer therapy to treat glioblastoma multiforme.

Read More: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Zai Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zai Lab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.