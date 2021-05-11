Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Village Farms International had a negative net margin of 1.66% and a negative return on equity of 4.93%.

Shares of Village Farms International stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,697,780. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 4.00. The firm has a market cap of $671.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -167.37 and a beta of 4.02. Village Farms International has a one year low of $2.86 and a one year high of $20.32.

VFF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Village Farms International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Village Farms International from $10.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Village Farms International from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target (up from $24.00) on shares of Village Farms International in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Raymond James set a $26.00 target price on Village Farms International and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Village Farms International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.64.

In other Village Farms International news, Director John R. Mclernon sold 8,000 shares of Village Farms International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total transaction of $106,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,000 shares in the company, valued at $411,990. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Stephen C. Ruffini sold 70,000 shares of Village Farms International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total transaction of $812,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 369,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,282,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 20.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Village Farms International

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; and produces and supplies cannabis products.

