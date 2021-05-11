Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $347.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.45 million. Nuance Communications had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 1.89%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share.

NUAN opened at $52.73 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.66. Nuance Communications has a twelve month low of $18.84 and a twelve month high of $53.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $15.03 billion, a PE ratio of 527.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 1.22.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nuance Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nuance Communications in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target (down from $58.00) on shares of Nuance Communications in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Nuance Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Nuance Communications from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.14.

In other news, CFO Daniel David Tempesta sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $945,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 403,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,161,415. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nuance Communications Company Profile

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational and cognitive artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security.

