Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Purchases 1,750 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 387,906 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $51,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMAT traded down $3.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $121.13. The stock had a trading volume of 114,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,437,671. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.66 and a 12 month high of $146.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.16 billion, a PE ratio of 31.81, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $132.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.43.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 21.04%. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.10%.

In related news, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.95, for a total value of $7,047,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 105,184 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $14,725,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 175,684 shares of company stock valued at $24,483,790 over the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMAT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $133.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $105.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Applied Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.08.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

