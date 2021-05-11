Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Bought by B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management increased its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,387 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in Shopify were worth $3,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aequim Alternative Investments LP bought a new position in Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at $507,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Shopify by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,724,739 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,480,118,000 after acquiring an additional 75,642 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Shopify by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,289,790 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,855,828,000 after acquiring an additional 895,940 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Shopify by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,936,577 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,192,108,000 after acquiring an additional 85,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 1,795,290 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,032,179,000 after purchasing an additional 72,742 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

SHOP stock traded down $6.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,074.01. 8,879 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,381,949. The company has a quick ratio of 17.87, a current ratio of 17.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,148.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,143.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 688.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60. Shopify Inc. has a twelve month low of $685.00 and a twelve month high of $1,499.75.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $1.27. The company had revenue of $988.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.43 million. Shopify had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 2.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 110.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SHOP. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Roth Capital upgraded Shopify from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $1,325.00 to $1,530.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Susquehanna raised Shopify from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays increased their price target on Shopify from $1,060.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Shopify from $1,000.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,397.85.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

