MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC Purchases 1,999 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC increased its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,723 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares during the period. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,800 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Costello Asset Management INC lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 3,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors own 48.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on F. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $14.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Ford Motor from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Ford Motor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.66.

In other news, insider Hau N. Thai-Tang sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total transaction of $1,158,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 727,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,364,868.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

F stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 489,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,248,141. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $4.52 and a 12 month high of $13.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -292.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.55.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $33.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.72 billion. Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

